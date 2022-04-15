Federal Capital Territory Administration Task Force on City Sanitation has arrested 20 suspected drug peddlers at their hideouts in the bush located within undeveloped plots of land in the Central Business District of the FCT.

Also, during the raid of their hideouts both in both Central Business District and Wuse Zone 3 which are said to be dangerous black spots, some of the suspected drug peddlers and other criminals abandoned their children and wives to flee for safety.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to FCT minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the operation alongside heads of the military, police, and paramilitary components of the Task Force, said the criminal colonies had remained a source of concern to the administration.

He vowed that while the criminals continue to defy laws and orders, the Task Force would remain firm in its enforcement, noting that the criminal activities in the areas were thriving because the owners of the undeveloped plots of land had left them fallow for over two decades.

Attah said the minister had made passionate appeals to the owners of the land to come and develop it, and might have no other option than to revoke it.

Also, the deputy director, Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, lamented that the government had been spending a lot of money mobilising human resources for the clean-up of the undeveloped plots.

He said the administration might invoke relevant provisions of environmental laws, and compel owners of the plots of land to pay the cost of the continuous cleaning.