The Federal Capital Territory Administration has assured residents of constant potable water supply for their domestic and other uses.

Acting general manager of the FCTA Water Board, Mrs. Joy Dan Oleoro, gave the assurance while addressing a large gathering of stakeholders meeting at Karu.

She pledged that her team would do its best in its assignments at all times.

The general manager pointed out that with the full support her administration was receiving from the FCTA administration led by Mohammed Bello, her team was determined more than ever before to greatly improve the supply of water to the FCT residents including school children all over the area.

According to her, all members of her team and the stakeholders will continue to be carried along in the efforts to provide adequate water to the people as required by a proper team of leadership quality which she said was being studied and emulated by other states in the federation like Cross River State.

She commended the efforts of her team and the stakeholders for their continued cooperation and dedication to their duties which she described as very encouraging.