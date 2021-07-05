In a bid to expand the court infrastructure and improve access to justice, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has expressed support for the judiciary to establish the Garki Division of the FCT High Court.

The FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, made this known during a courtesy visit to the FCTA by the chief judge of the FCT, Justice Salisu Garba.

In a statement signed by chief press secretary to the minister Anthony Ogunleye, he said Bello stated this when he welcomed Justice Garba to the FCTA. He congratulated him on his appointment and swearing-in as the chief judge of the FCT.

The minister said Garba’s appointment came at a time when the FCT needed people of his calibre to transform the judiciary.

According to the minister, Garba had made the FCT the center-point of his career for so many years and a very few within the system possessed as much expertise and institutional memory as he does.

Bello expressed his appreciation to the justices of the FCT High Court and acknowledged their efforts in the maintenance of law and order in Abuja.

Earlier, Garba said the minister had provided exemplary leadership in an exceptionally difficult time which he said was an eloquent statement of Bello’s commitment to the FCT judiciary and the rule of law.