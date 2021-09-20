Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through the area councils service secretariat has warned residents and natives of FCT against land racketeering and building without government’s approval, insisting that land in the territory belongs to the government.

The acting secretary of area councils service secretariat, Mrs Olanipekun Omolola, gave the admonition during a sensitisation visit to the Palace of the Emir of Jiwa in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), where over 50 chiefs in the community were in attendance.

Omolola also advised residents to stop building on waterways, saying that if they continue, the FCTA will have no option than to demolish their houses. She added that the government does not condone anything that is built on the waterways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is only the two ministers of the FCT that can allocate land to institutions or individuals, nobody has the right to allocate land to organisations or individuals without government approval.

“That is why the FCTA is against building without government approval because FCT is a place with law and order. So, you cannot see land and start building without government approval. If you do that, the authorities will not know about your building.

“The whole of the FCT has been marked for one purpose or the other. So, if you build in a place that has been marked for a public purpose, your building will be demolished. That is why the government does not condone buildings without approval,” she said.

The secretary also cautioned residents against trading on the roadside which obstructs movement, using the Gwagwa-Karimu road as a case study of how trading on the roadside causes gridlocks in the territory.

“If you want to come to town, it would take you hours before you get there because of the traders on the roadside. The government detests that, it does not approve of anybody putting their wares on the road corridor. Because it hinders so many things,” she explained.

The emir of jiwa, Alhaji Idris Musa, in his remarks commended the FCTA for the visit, and promised that residents and natives within and around Jiwa, Gwagwa, Karmu, and Dei-dei community would comply with the directives of the FCTA.