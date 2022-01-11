Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has demolished over 100 residential and commercial structures used by scavengers, traders, and settlers in Gwarinpa District.

The exercise was carried out by FCTA officials under the umbrella of its Security Command and Control Centre with over 200 joint security personnel and field officers drawn from Development Control Department, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), and other relevant agencies.

The senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection and enforcement to the FCT minister, Comrade Ikharo Attah, said the action followed a complaint sent to the FCT administration through the Command and Control Centre, due to the high level of proliferation of shanties, scavengers, and others in the area.

Attah said the FCTA discovered a very worrisome development on the road, which is the Cadastral C02 road corridor here in Gwarinpa, where people started building houses on it.

“We cleared all the shanties and we have marked the houses, and warned people to be aware of two areas they must not build on – road corridors and waterways.

“We have given them enough time to move, some of them we have removed before, and they returned. So, we keep giving enough time over and over again, and the question is we have given you enough time, but have you given the government enough time before coming to put illegal structures?

“Most of the FCDA road corridors are transitways not yet constructed, but people have already built them. We have taken notice of all of them; we have gotten their numbers and we are going to be coming very heavily on them. And those who are building on waterways and green areas will be coming very heavily against them.

“It is very worrisome when you see a beautiful road corridor that is yet to be constructed, and people are building on it, it is very disturbing. But our appeal is to residents not to allow people to come and build kiosks and anything on the road within their neighbourhoods,” he said.

