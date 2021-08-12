There was confusion yesterday at the popular Mpape community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when bulldozers drove into the community at about 10am, demolishing over 2,000 roadside shanties, containers and other illegal structures said to be obstructing traffic flow on the major roads in the community.

Mpape community has survived several demolitions since 2004 after slums like Idu-Karimo and other squatter settlements were dislodged in Abuja and the current demolition is coming after over three months of notices and warnings from the authority.

However, this time, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) explained that the demolition exercise was a thorough sanitation, which was requested by residents and landlords who had made passionate appeals to the Minister, to save them from the traffic gridlock that has made life unbearable in the area.

The chairman of the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah said that Mpape residents and landlords’ association six months ago, begged the minister to come to their aid, as illegal commercial activities have taken over the road corridors.

Attah said the sanitation and demolition was long overdue and it was targeted at roadside shanties and other unapproved buildings obstructing the road

“Mpape demolition is requested by the residents and landlords who came to FCTA, requesting the minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to come and clear the road corridors.

“So, what we are doing is in line with the request of the people who want the road corridors to be reclaimed so that there will be ease of movement. As a responsible government, we responded to the cries of the people,” he said.