Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Saturday demolished no fewer than 349 illegal shops, five worship centres, and four public toilets at Lugbe Car Wash, Zone 5 community along Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road in Abuja.

Advertisements





Comrade Ikharo Attah, who spoke with journalists after the exercise, which was tagged, “2021 mother of clean ups” said that FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello had expressed displeasure over the continuing contraventions on both the in and out-bounds of the airport road.

Attah who led the demolition exercise, and was accompanied by joint security personnel and fire service officials explained that the airport road is a major gateway to the city centre of the nation’s capital and therefore will not be abandoned to lawlessness and distortion of the master plan.

According to him, the minister who visited the affected areas some time ago with key stakeholders had consulted with both residents and community leaders to sensitise them on the need to remove all the contraventions but they failed to comply with his directive.

Attah also said that the chief of Garki, Usman Nga-Kupi, who was among the entourage lamented that most of the areas where the residents ought to park their cars were converted into shops.

He said the FCT administration had fenced the organic settlement for the residents waiting for resettlement, but regretted that the plan had been contravened by those within the area which violated the Abuja master plan.

“The people have turned the fence line to the motor park, where car owners park and pay N1,000 daily. In line with town planning rules and to keep the city clean and safe, we are not going to be deterred, this comprehensive cleanup shows that FCT Administration is committed to keeping the city clean,” he said.