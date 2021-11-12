Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has demolished over 100 structures ranging from worship centres, brothels to residential houses at Kuchibedna community in Gwarinpa District of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) for allegedly encroaching on the right-of-way for major road infrastructure.

Other affected structures are makeshift open markets, viewing centres and shanties which were purportedly serving as criminal hideouts in the community.

The exercise was carried out by the FCT Ministerial Task Team on City Sanitation, following the expiration of a one-month demolition notice which was given to the owners of the affected structures to vacate the area.

The chairman of the task team, Ikharo Attah, while explaining the purpose for the exercise, said the affected structures were standing on the right of way for a major Ring road infrastructure in the district.

Attah also disclosed that some of the structures hitherto served as hideouts for criminals terrorising the community and environs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they were duly notified by the Department of Development Control, as everywhere is fully marked over a month ago.