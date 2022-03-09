To rid Abuja of nefarious acts especially those impeding traffic free flow, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has cleared illegal structures and roadside trading activities in Karu Market and environs.

Officials of the FCTA, accompanied by security operatives, in a joint clean-up operation, stormed the area with two bulldozers and ransacked makeshift structures built with woods and roofing sheets within and around the perimeter fencing of the market.

They also removed several umbrellas and attachments to the shops inside the market and set ablaze rubbles from the dismantled shanties.

Senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection, and enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, explaining the rationale behind the exercise, said they decided to remove shanties and roadside trading within and around the market, to free vehicular and human traffic in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attah, described the situation as very worrisome and disturbing, given the nightmarish experience motorists face daily, to pass through the Karu Market stretch of the Nyanya-Karu-Karshi road.

“It is very turbulent as people took half of the dual carriage road, to sell fresh fish, vegetables, and others.

That’s what took us there, and we have done it very well.

“For about five years, this illegality started developing strongly, it has not tested our machines, so today it tasted the will of the FCT Minister to rid Abuja of illegality especially things that impede on traffic-free flow that is why today we are happy that people are excited that the road is free now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are hopeful that we keep coming and checking the situation here, trusting that the area council that owns the market, which has been very supportive of this clean-up will do well in keeping it under control, and with the support of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB),” he said.