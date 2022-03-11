Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has carried out a midnight massive cleanup exercise, demolishing two main markets and three strategic roadside selling points along the corridors of the ever-busy Airport Road.

The team which comprised personnel of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), and security personnel attached to their Area 3 Enforcement unit invaded the area at about 11 pm on Wednesday, clearing all the illegal structures in the area.

The senior special assistant to the FCT minister on monitoring, inspection and enforcement, Ikharo Attah, led the exercise, which lasted from 11 pm on Wednesday to 4.25 am on Thursday.

Attah told journalists that the operation was in line with a directive of the FCT minister that the cleaning of the airport road is a continuous exercise, and as such, they can stop at nothing, but recover the gateway to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said before their visit, the affected traders had removed their goods and taken them to somewhere else for safe-keeping, adding that it was only the wooden benches, tables, and umbrellas left behind that were cleared.

FCTA Demolishes Illegal Structures At Karu Market

“We commenced the operation from about midnight till about 4:30 am, and we have been able to freely remove all the illegal structures, wooden benches, tables, umbrellas and everything there. We cleared them all, and because they are so massive, we can not pack them, and we had to set all of them ablaze, as part of our plan to clean up the Airport Road corridor.

“If we try to do this during the daytime, we observed that people would gather in their thousands watching; passers-by will slow down and be watching you, but today we did not see such, because of the time when we stormed the place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that we are getting the result, and so far we were able to remove two main markets and three strategic roadside selling points. It was so disturbing and painting our city in a bad light, that is why the FCT Minister gave us the mandate to check the menace, and we have been doing that.

“We had come here today, to demystify and sack most of the night markets and roadside trading. So long as we continue working I do not think that they can come back, as daily, we have our pin-down there, and from time to time, a joint cleaning team will make sure that these activities will not continue,” he said.