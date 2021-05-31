Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Joint Task Force (JTF) has demolished a Fulani Ruga settlement located very close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Mr Ikharo Attah, who disclosed this in Abuja, said this was due to contravention of sanitary regulations.

He said the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had expressed displeasure over the continuing contravention on in and out-bounds of the roads.

Attah stressed that the Airport Road was a major gateway to the city centre of the nation’s capital and therefore all occupants would have to comply with the rules and regulations.

He said the minister, who visited the affected areas two months ago with key stakeholders, had held consultations with both residents and community leaders to sensitise them on the need to adhere to sanitation regulations.

He added that two months’ notice was given to the affected people, but no compliance was recorded.

“The minister gave matching orders that the contraventions be removed.

Since then, we have been collaborating with district heads of the affected areas, giving them notices and warning,” he added.