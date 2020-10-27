BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI |

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has disbursed the total sum of N2.495, 241,552.54 billion to the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other stakeholders, as its share of statutory allocation for the month of September, 2020.

Minister of state for the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who disclosed this at the end of the 146th FCT Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, held in Abuja at the weekend, explained that the sum of N867, 586,819.11 was made available for distribution by the six area councils, while the sum of N1, 627, 654, 733.43, was made available for other stakeholders.

The figure, according to Aliyu, also showed that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N194,908,566.24 million, Gwagwalada got N183,615,439.22 million, Kuje received N115,354,553.64 million, Bwari got N117,260,424.14 million, Abaji received N136, 062, 102.45 million and Kwali N120,385,733.42 million.

She added that the distribution to other stakeholders, which included primary school teachers, gulped N1,268,373,922.70 billion, 15 percent pension funds took N226, 478, 989.57 million, one percent training fund gulped N24, 952, 415.53 million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution (EPC) gulped N107, 849, 405.63 million.

The minister, while announcing the disbursement, tasked members of the committee to make the disbursed figures public for accountability and transparency in governance and to douse tension and suspicion among the residents.

Aliyu maintained that it is the obligation of government at all levels to explain how funds are being disbursed and expended in line with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

She stated that it has been the tradition of the federal government to publish all funds allocated to states and local governments, adding that the FCT administration would not deviate from such exemplary leadership set by the federal government.

“In the past, funds disbursed to area councils were published for transparency and accountability, and I want that tradition to continue so that people will know what we received and how their money is being expended”.

“To me, this will greatly douse the tension and suspicion among residents that area councils are getting so much and doing nothing with the funds”. Besides, if the federal government can publish a detailed account of monthly allocations to states and local governments across the country, then the FCT administration should follow that example set by the government at the centre.”