Federal Capital Territory Administration has disbursed a total sum of N2.660 billion to the six area councils in the nation’s capital and other stakeholders as their share of the statutory allocation for June 2021.

In a statement signed by Austine Elemue, special adviser on media to FCT minister of state, the figure showed that there was a minimal drop of revenue from N2.724 billion disbursed in May to N2.660 billion in June.

According to the statement, the FCT minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 155th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, appealed to council chairmen and stakeholders to show understanding and make judicious use of the allocation.

The minister said the decline in the allocation was a result of the drop in the statutory revenue allocation from the federation account.

The figures released indicated that the sum of N773, 574, 574.28 million was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1,887, 166, 058.12 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N2.660 billion.

The minister said a tripartite meeting comparing the officials of FCT administration, area council staff and the leadership of the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) would be called to upscale the revenue generation in the territory.

She affirmed that the administration would not continue to work at cross purposes in the face of dwindling revenue generation in the nation’s capital.