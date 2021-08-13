Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has flagged off the construction of an access road and car park for the Kagini Light Rail station.

The project estimated to cost about N1.8billion and financed from the Green Bond fund domiciled in the Ministry of Environment was said to have been awarded to an indigenous contractor and expected to be completed within 12 months.

FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, at the flag-off ceremony, said the project was earlier in the year approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of efforts towards accelerating intracultural development in the nation’s capital.

Bello noted that the Kagini rail station was designed to enable residents within the area and other adjoining districts to enjoy the benefits of a modern rail transportation system, while also helping to reduce carbon emissions that destroy the environment.

The minister of environment, Dr. Mohmood Abubakar, who was the special guest and also performed the ceremony said the project was funded from the proceeds of the second issuance of the Sovereign Green Bond of the federal government.

He also pledged that his ministry would partner with FCT in solving the protracted poor traffic lights management through the Green Bond initiative, that the government was using the Green Bond project in tackling the menace of climate change in the country.

Also speaking, FCT minister for state, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, disclosed that the project was in line with the administration’s commitment to improving and providing services that have a direct impact on the citizens, adding that the administration was mobilizing private sector stakeholders and resources for more people-oriented projects that enrich lives.

“We are convinced of the need to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and reduce the cost of doing business. We have adopted strategies that will help to build and aggregate stakeholders’ competencies and commitments needed to mobilize public and private resources for developing the nation’s capital and enriching the lives of every resident,” she said.