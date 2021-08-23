Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has lamented the return of umbrella markets at Mpape community after the demolition of illegal structures in the area. The demolition exercise is still ongoing.

The chairman of FCTA Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation, Mr Ikharo Attah, who expressed disappointment at the development during an evaluation visit to the area yesterday, told the residents that the ongoing demolition of illegal structures is a work in progress.

Attah explained that the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had mandated the taskforce to ensure total cleanup of Mpape community and warned that anybody who embarks on any construction or adjustment work must wait until the operation was over.

He said whoever has the intention of developing any project in Mpape must go to the FCT Department of Development Control to certify the work and get approval before proceeding.