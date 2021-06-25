The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commended the FCT Teqball Association (FTA) for their giant strides towards developing future stars in Teqball and placing the nation’s capital city on the world map in Teqball.

Acting director of sports, FCT Sports Council, Mr Luka Istifanus, gave the commendation when Alhaji Abubakar Galadima-led FTA paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

He promised to provide the needed support to the association in the bid to develop the game at the grassroots.

“On behalf of the FCT administration, I want to commend the FCT Teqball Association for the great work they have been doing so far to ensure the development of the sport in the FCT.

“Our doors are always open to provide all the needed support to the association, both human and technical support towards taking the game to all the six area councils in the FCT,” he said.

Earlier, FTA chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Galadima, said the association is out to make Teqball a household name in FCT, adding that the game would be introduced to schools.

He further revealed that preparations are in top gear to host a successful Teqball competition in Abuja next month.

“We have hosted some tournaments in the past and we are looking forward to taking the sports to schools in the FCT so as to build future stars.

“Already we have three world class Teqball boards in the FCT, and we are hoping to get more to engage more people in the sports.”