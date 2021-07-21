The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched a queue management technology in Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) to enhance business transactions in the department of land administration.

Launching the technology in Abuja, the director of AGIS, Dr. Isa Jalo, explained that the initiative was meant to enhance business transactions and to accelerate service delivery in land administration.

Jalo noted that the innovation is in compliance and in full realization of the ‘Executive Order’ of the federal government on the “Ease of Doing Business.”

He assured that AGIS is poised and committed to fast-tracking the way businesses are conducted, because much is expected of all government agencies that have direct bearing on the day-to-day lives of the people.

The director described the new initiative as a new chapter in the way land-related businesses are performed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in the interest of customers.

LEADERSHIP gathered that with this technology, AGIS service area now enjoys convenience, organisation and sanity, courtesy of a state of the art E-Queue Management System (E-QMS).

A statement signed by the information and customer service (AGIS),

Abubakar Dembo, which was made available to our reporter yesterday, added that customer service queuing process is now automated, while customers don’t have to wait in long queues to be served.

… To Train Abuja Natives On Railway Engineering, Administration

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will soon send some natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) abroad, for training on railway engineering and administration.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who disclosed this in Abuja, during the celebration of the World Indigenous Day, maintained that the Buhari-led administration was committed at running an inclusive government.

Represented by the FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, the minister stated that the present federal government has given the original inhabitants of the FCT prime positions, including the position of a permanent secretary, just as he assured the group that the FCT administration would continue to address issues that affect them in line with the law of the land.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Abuja Indigenous Association, Alhaji Usman Shuaibu, had thanked the minister for carrying the indigenous people of Abuja along in the affairs of the territory.

Shuaibu also appealed to the minister to use his good offices to remind President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to consider an indigene of FCT for a ministerial appointment.