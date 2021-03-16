BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has lost about 25,000 manhole, foul and storm water covers, as well as gully pots and telecommunication ducts, including other critical infrastructure to vandals in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Executive secretary Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, who disclosed this yesterday, during the public presentation of the Citizens’ Engagement Platform, by the administration, said the authority is considering deployment of ICT to monitor and police available infrastructure in the city against the activities of miscreants and vandals.

“The coronavirus pandemic has challenged us all to begin to think outside the box and the deployment of ICT is one of such alternatives. For instance, we can see that education is now about ICT skills, as many schools and organisations currently perform various tasks through the use of ICT. The FCDA will not be left behind in this.”

Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, while unveiling the platform, explained that the initiative was a step towards attaining a robust government/citizen interface that would ultimately translate into the attainment of a better quality of life for Abuja residents.

Bello, who was represented by the minister of state for the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, noted that effective information dissemination and feedback are priceless in the relationship between the government and the governed.

Speaking earlier, the minister of state, who was represented by the chief of staff to FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bashir Mai-Bornu, noted that the official presentation of the platform was a clear demonstration of the determination of the administration’s determination to provide better public services, make internal decision-making processes more efficient and increase possibilities for public participation in democratic processes.

She said the platform should sustain democracy and good governance, especially in this era of reduced public interactions due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, a new normal that calls for the rebuilding of all sectors to create change-makers who are ready to face global challenges.

While commending the acting director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RCSI) department, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, for the initiative, the minister called on officials of the administration to fully adopt and utilise the platform as a fundamental tool in public service delivery.