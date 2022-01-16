The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken measures against illegal roadside mechanic workshops and motor parks within the city center, impounding 30 vehicles, while six persons were arrested during operations which started at the popular A.Y.A Junction in Asokoro District.

The senior special assistant to the FCT minister on monitoring, inspection and enforcement, Ikharo Attah, said the exercise was in a series of efforts the administration had been making against illegalities in a bid to keep Abuja clean and safe.

Attah who decried the persistent environmental nuisance in some parts of the city stated that with the support of FCT ministers, the joint team involved in the city sanitation exercise would sustain the tempo.

He noted that illegal mechanic workshops and motor park operators had been warned severally to vacate the locations, but refused to comply.

He disclosed that the suspects arrested during the operation would be charged to court by a relevant agency of government, while the fate of all impounded vehicles solely depends on the verdict of a competent court of jurisdiction.

“Our sustainability plan is to keep doing the job. That is the only we can defeat illegalities. Look at the number of condemned tyres that are being evacuated from a highbrow district of Asokoro. Attempt to stop doing what we are doing will mean losing the city, but we won’t allow that.

“This exercise is a combined war against illegalities. We have launched a war against illegal construction and shanties and now unapproved mechanic workshops. We are determined to address all the illegalities holistically,” he said.

Also speaking, the deputy director of enforcement at AEPB, Kaka Bello, said the intensity of the cleaning exercise was increased to match the strength of those bent on destroying the ambiance of the city with their illegal activities.

Bello noted that Abuja Environmental Protection Board ( AEPB) had strived to keep the city sanitation upbeat despite the attacks by those promoting illegalities.