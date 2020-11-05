BY JOY YESUFU, Abuja

The Director, Social Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Dr Agnes Uta hart has said plans have been in place to implement the State Action Plan (SAP) on all forms of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and promote their access Sexual Reproductive Health.

Hart, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Child Welfare, Mr. Kumsal Wuyep stated this in Abuja at a one-day training ‘TOTS for gender focal persons in FCT and other relevant agencies’ organized by the secretariat.

She said the aim of the training is to enable the trainers to train others on SAP and VAWG adding that such training must be priority for all Gender Based Violence (GBV) stakeholders in the FCT.

A facilitator at the training, Mr. Kolawole Olatosimi said a good SAP for VAWG in the FCT must have a human rights based approach as any form of violence against women is a violation of human right.

He also said SAP must be specific on predominant cases of VAWG like, spousal battery, ejection of women from homes, incest and forceful taking of children from their mother.

He said “there is a need to continually re-orient families by ensuring that we teach our children and also practice what we teach individually. Cultural norms and practices should also be added as part of things to be considered that are not favorable to women since some women put pressure on others to conform to societal norms.

“Most laws are made to favor men thereby neglecting or putting less importance on women in the Nigerian society. It is important to find a means to change the narrative and protect women and girls in the FCT.”