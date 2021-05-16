BY IGHO OYOYO

In a bid to support the provision of decent housing and bring succour to the most vulnerable residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Minister, Muhammad Bello, has performed the foundation laying ceremony for a housing estate for widows and orphans being constructed by Qatar Charity, a Qatari non-governmental organisation (NGO), in the Wassa district of Abuja.

The minister in his remarks said that the project was significant as it represents the cordial and mutually beneficial relations that exist between Nigeria and the State of Qatar.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, Bello also revealed that the project which is in furtherance of the FCT Administration’s productive collaboration with international non-governmental organisations, is a partnership between the FCTA and Qatar Charity, as its financial cost will be borne entirely by the NGO while the FCTA provides the land.

He expressed optimism that on completion, the estate will complement the efforts of the FCT Administration in the development of the Wassa District of the territory.

Speaking earlier, the country director of Qatar Charity, Mr Hamdi Elsayed, said the estate was being constructed on about 13 hectares of land and has a planned completion period of 12 months.

The housing estate, according to the Elsayed, will contain 200 units of two-bedroom bungalow, a school, a vocational training center, shops, and recreational facilities, amongst other amenities.

The country director also revealed that benefitting widows and orphans will not own the houses allocated to them but will remain as occupants until such a time when they will no longer need them, in which case they will be allocated to other beneficiaries.

Present at the event were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola; the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Borno, the Ag Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, Engr Obiora Nwankwo and other senior staff of the FCTA.