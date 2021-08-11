Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has expressed the commitment of the FCT administration to partner with the Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI) on various construction skills.

The minister gave this commitment when the leadership of the Federation of Construction Industry paid her a courtesy call to brief the minister on the outcome of its 65th Annual General Meeting and the unveiling of FOCI Skills Academy in Abuja.

In a statement by Austine Elemue, special adviser on media to FCT minister of state, Aliyu said the FCT administration was conscious of the potentials in the construction industry and has in line with the presidential mandates to work with the private sector to create jobs and contribute to the attainment of the objective of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the minister, “The FCT Administration through the Youth Development Department of the Social Development Secretariat has trained youths in various viable economic skills at the FCT Youth Support Centre, Nyanya.

While commending the group for unveiling the skills academy in Abuja, the minister noted that the academy was an attestation of FOCI’s drive to create job opportunities in the industry.

Earlier in her remarks, FOCI Director General, Engr. Olubunmi Adekoje, informed the minister that the Skills Academy was to provide world-class training in construction skills through training and certification of apprentices, up-skilling of artisans and craftsmen