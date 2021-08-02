Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has partnered with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to actualise the Abuja Green City initiative through the development of an environmentally friendly public transportation system.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello gave the hint during a visit by the management of the NADDC led by its director-general, Jelani Aliyu to the FCTA.

Ogunleye said the minister after taking a test drive in the Hyundai Kona, an electric vehicle assembled in Nigeria, revealed that the long-term plan of the administration was to develop Abuja into one of the greenest cities in the country and that the use of electric vehicles as a major means of public transportation was a major part of that plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The proposal brought to us by the DG fits into our long-term plan for the city. As you know, we pride ourselves in having Abuja as one of the greenest cities in the country, from the generation of vegetation and planting of trees to the concerted efforts to make sure that modern waste disposal systems are entrenched.

“So, this just takes us to the next step which is trying to improve on the transportation system in the city, particularly our bus mass transit system and what is called the last mile.

“That is why if you noticed in many parts of the city now, we do not allow tricycles and motorcycles to operate, and gradually, we are working towards eliminating the use of diesel buses.

“But ultimately, my vision and the vision of my team is that really, Abuja should go electric in terms of powering the bus systems and even the motor vehicles as we have seen today,” Bello said.

On the availability of the technology to enable wide use of the electric vehicles, the minister said it is something that requires a lot of planning and technology, saying that if they start now and imbibe it as a culture, they will get there in a matter of time.

Bello, who pledged the support of the FCT administration to the NADDC, commended the NADDC DG and his team across the country and encouraged them to see Abuja as a good location for all their activities.

Earlier, Aliyu said his team was in the FCTA to begin the discussion with the administration on making Abuja one of the most advanced and green cities in the world.

He said that the Hyundai Kona is the first-ever electric vehicle assembled in Nigeria with a range of about 492 kilometers that could be charged from any electric outlet and it was in respect of the vehicle that the NDDC has developed solar charging stations in Sokoto, Lagos, and Nsukka.