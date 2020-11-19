The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has promised to fill the gap between demand and supply for fish in the FCT, so as to meet up with the protein needs of residents.

Acting secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Mr. Ibe Chukwuemeka, made the promise during the flag-off ceremony of this year’s restocking of fish at the Lower Usman Dam in Bwari area council.

Chukwuemeka added that the administration would also place fisheries and aquaculture into the second phase of the National Fadama Development programme in all the FCT area councils.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the annual fish restocking exercise, which was launched in 1999 as another means of bridging the poverty gap in FCT is in line with the administration’s commitment to food security and poverty reduction in rural and urban areas.

“Our restocking exercise is going to afford the fisheries sub-sector the opportunity to contribute to the aggregate food security and poverty alleviation programme at the topmost of our development agenda.”

Earlier in a remark, the director, fisheries and aquaculture department, Mrs. Ifeoma Okeke, had maintained that the annual restocking exercise would continue to receive priority attention from the department, adding that the exercise was meant to assist the fishermen.

Also speaking the Esu Bwari, HRH Ibrahim Yero assured the administration of adequate support from residents, especially the fishermen, in ensuring security and adherence to the rules and regulations guiding the dam.

LEADERSHIP gathered that about 50,000 assorted fingerlings of 11 different species were restocked at the Lower Usman Dam during the exercise.