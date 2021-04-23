By IGHO OYOYO |

In a bid to ensure free flow of traffic on Abuja roads, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DTRS) has raided illegal motor parks and garages along corridors of both sides of Area 1 roundabout, through Area 3 junction and Apo roundabout, in the territory.

Officials of DRTS in collaboration with FCTA Command and Control Task team on city sanitation led by Shehu Adams stormed the area at about 8:30am for the enforcement exercise, which resulted in confiscation of the 46 vehicles, one tricycle and four motorcycles.

LEADERSHIP observed that the Task team repeatedly went round the area, as the motorists kept returning to the cleared spots to continue their business.

It was revealed that confiscated vehicles will be released to their owners after payment of fines ranging from N25,000 to N40,000 respectively, in order to serve as deterrent to others.

Explaining the exercise, Head of Public Relations and enlightenment, DTRS, Mr. Kalu Emetu said the parks were raided, to rid them of all the activities that obstruct traffic on roads in the city.

Emetu explained that the penalty for the offence depends on the kind of vehicle involved and offence committed. So, they are N25,000 and some are up to N40, 000, adding that the main thing is for it to serve as deterrent.

“We have been at Area 1 and 3, Apo Legislative Bridge, Apo Roundabout; but we will still go to Berger. We will not stop, because we have a Taskforce, whose primary function is to move round the city daily, to make sure that we clear these kinds of obstructions.

“The DTRS is responsible for this activity, so every day we go to the streets to make sure that all those illegal activities on the roads are cleared. That was exactly what we did this morning.

“So far, 46 vehicles, one tricycle and four motorcycles have been impounded. It is not right for you to stop in the middle of the road to pick passengers, because when Abuja is clean, is for all of us,” he said.

According to him, they want every residents of Abuja to know there are alternatives, adding that passengers should go to the approved garages to board vehicles, and refrain from boarding vehicles loading on the road corridors.

“It is part of the effort been made to ensure that there is free flow of traffic, which affects aspects of life. For instance if the roads are not free, it affects the economy adversely, so every government makes concerted efforts to ensure that there is always free flow of traffic.

“The other effort we are making is to intensify sensitisation campaign to ensure that people must obey traffic laws,” he stated.