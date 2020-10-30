By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reaffirmed commitment to golf development in the nation’s capital.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, made this known while playing host to the FCT Golf Association (FGA) led-by its Chairman, Engr Oladapo Olaide Mohammed in his office yesterday in Abuja.

Adesola commended the FCT golf association for it laudable achievements so far while giving his assurance that the land for the FCT Golf course would be made available soon after the vetting and a kind approval from the FCT minister.

“I can assure you that the FCT administration will ensure we hasty the process and also get the minister to approve the land for the FCT golf course”.

”The association has done the 99 per cent of the job in securing the land but you just wanted me to take the glory because the most important and difficult aspect of it is to identify a free land that is suitable for golf because golf land is not just a football pitch”.

Earlier FCT Golf Association Chairman, Engr Oladapo Olaide Mohammed, read out some of the achievements of the association under his watch adding that the association is set to deliver a world-class golf course in the nation’s capital, in its mandates to make golf a household game in the FCT.

“We are ready to deliver a world-class golf course in FCT, we have partners who have shown a strong commitment to achieving our aims, and they are just waiting for us to give them the signal that the land has to be approved by the government”.

The high point of the event saw the IBB golf and international club of Abuja members form was presented to the FCT Permanent Secretary, by the FGA’s chairman board of trustees Professor Bola Afolabi.