ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Capital Territory (Administration (FCTA) has reopened Wuse Market and other markets, in the territory which were closed on Monday for violating the COVID-19 protocols.

FCT minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, who announced the reopening of the markets in Abuja, said the administration would not hesitate to resealed markets and plazas if they are caught flaunting the COVID-19 Disease Health Protection Regulation 2021 as accented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Represented by the head, Media and Enlightenment of the FCT Ministerial Committee on Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines, Comrade Ikharo Attah, the minister warned that would not condone any act that wouldl lead to the further spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the territory.

Also speaking the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma who is also the Chairman of the FCT Ministerial Committee on Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines buttressed what the Minister said on resealing of markets and plazas that flaunts COVID-19 Disease Health Protection Regulation 2021.

Attah stated that; almost two days of closure of the most populous and popular Wuse , UTC market and the Murg Plaza, the mobile Court has ruled that the markets be reopened having fulfilled all the requirements with a strong warning that they should comply and sustain the health protocols put in place.

‘Today Magistrate Idayat Akani sat and having observe what was reported back by the prosecuting counsel that inspected the market and the undertaken written by the managers of this markets that they will hence forth comply with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) guidelines on COVID-19 health protocols.

“The Judge in her wisdom unsealed the markets and the plaza and fined them fifty thousand Naira each which they hurriedly paid and after the briefing we will be going down to unseal the markets and the plaza.

“I believe this will serve as a detriment to other markets, both buyers and sellers must ensure they observe all necessary health protocols to stem the spread of the pandemic.”

He, however, urged them to comply with the COVID-19 health guidelines accented to by President Muhammadu Buhari so that we can be saved during this period of COVID-19 pandemic .