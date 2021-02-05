The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) COVID-19 Protocols Enforcement Taskforce on Friday sealed a private clinic over alleged illegal conduct of Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests and issuance of fake certificates to intending international travellers.

The Chairman, FCTA COVID-19 Facilities Accreditation Committee, Dr Yakubu Mohammed, who led the operation said credible information revealed that BMT Tourist Clinic and Diagnostic Centre was carrying out the illegal activities.

Mohammed said the clinic located in Wuse II District was never given approval to carry out COVID-19 healthcare services.

On his part, Mr Ihkaro Attah, Head, Media and Enlightenment of the taskforce disclosed that medical experts confirmed that the clinic was contravening important guidelines in the handling of the pandemic.

Attah noted that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC ) had also alerted the FCT Minister over the unethical practices of the clinic, hence the need to quickly seal it and save residents of untoward health emergency.

He further revealed that NCDC had expressed concerns over the illegal practices of some illegal health facilities capable of casting doubts on the fight against the pandemic.

According to him, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has vowed that both organisations and individuals engaging in illegal COVID -19 health services must be prosecuted.

Attah used the occasion to warn members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous merchants who wanted to feed fat on people’s ignorance.

” The FCT minister’s office got a tip that there was contravention to the guidelines regarding testing for COVID-19 and issuance of certificate, be it negative or positive.

“The health response team and the enforcement team are here because there is a credible information, as it is coming from the office of Director-General, NCDC himself, notifying us that what the clinic was doing is a contravention.

” The FCTA has decided that this illegality cannot stand, we are here to seal this place and also warn all other illegal health facilities to stop doing so.

” It is only duly accredited facilities by FCT Health Secretariat and NCDC that can issue such certificates so that once the certificate comes out either positive and negative, one can be sure,” he said.

Attah also cautioned the public especially those travelling to patronise only facilities approved by FCT Health Secretariat and NCDC .

He emphasised that the taskforce would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone found wanting. (NAN)