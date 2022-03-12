The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed N3. 5bn to the six area councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for January 2022.

The FCT minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 162nd Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), assured all stakeholders that despite challenges, the administration would increase the allocation.

She said the figure indicates a decline in revenue from N3.6billion disbursed in December 2021 to N3.5billion in January 2022, representing about a 2.88 percent decline.

Aliyu further said the figure released indicated that the sum of N1,5billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while N2billion was made available to other stakeholders.

“Distribution to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) received N265million, while Gwagwalada got N273million and Kuje received N250million.

“Other area councils include, Bwari Area Council which received N233million, Abaji got N247million and Kwali received N232million.

“Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1.6billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226.4 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N35. 6million while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107.8million,” she said.

The minister said the FCT administration would adopt a more efficient and cost-effective means of cleaning the satellite towns across the six area councils in the territory, just as she noted that wage bills of cleaning the satellite towns are heavy on the administration.

The minister, while calling for more commitment and synergy on the part of all stakeholders, commended them for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation to area councils and other stakeholders.