Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed a total sum of N3.668billion to the six area councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for December 2021.

In a statement by the special adviser on media to FCT minister of state, Austine Elemue, he said the figure indicated a decline in revenue from N3.726 billion disbursed in November to N3.668 billion in December, representing about a 1.54 percent decrease.

FCT minister of state, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 161st Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), commended all stakeholders for their cooperation, despite challenges recorded in the past.

She said the figures released also indicated that the sum of N1,615,340,273.24billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,053,166,386.12billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,668,506,659.36billion.

“However, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N328,034,790.92million, while Gwagwalada got N284, 273, 669.49million and Kuje received N259,674,786.45million.

“Other area councils include, Bwari Area Council received N250,649,903.10million, Abaji got N250,646,804.73million and Kwali received N242,060,318.55million bringing the total sum to N1,668,506,659.36billion disbursed to the six area councils.”

“Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,682,152,924.31billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N36,685,066.61million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63million, bringing the total sum to N2,053,166,386.12billion,” Aliyu said.

The minister, however, used the occasion to harp on the ongoing FCT primary school teachers’ strike over the non-payment of promotion arrears since 2013, stressing that the arrears predate the present administration.

She, however, assured members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) that a workable template has been put in place to offset the debts over some time, adding that a seven-man committee would be set up to look at the operation of the template.

“Our primary school teachers are at home over the nonpayment of their arrears that predates this administration. However, the quality of a good leader is to take responsibility, and we must work out ways to resolve this protracted issue. A workable template to offset the debts over some time has been put in place, and a seven-man committee to look into the operation of the template will be set up,” she said.

While calling for more commitment and synergy on the part of all stakeholders, the minister commended them for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation to area councils and other stakeholders.