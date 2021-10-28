Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has suspended the granting of building plan approval on a plot that falls within the redesigned enclave of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Estate in Katampe extension district.

The FCTA made the disclosure in a circular issued by the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) and obtained by journalists in Abuja.

The FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, who earlier paid a working visit to the Estate explained that the suspension had become necessary due to the ongoing harmonisation of developments in the district.

“Consequently, all ongoing development in the affected area is hereby suspended pending resolution of the matter as the Minister of FCT has already set up a committee to proffer solution to the conflicting allocation,” he said.

Commenting on the development, the chairman of ECOWAS Estate Residents Association, Dr Austin Maho, said the minister had earlier visited the estate and expressed reservation on some of the developments he saw on ground.

“The minister of FCT visited the estate and saw things for himself. The original plan of this diplomatic estate has been debased and bastardised by greedy officials of the ministry. They have been giving the minister wrong information.

“They created the impression that there were still houses within the estate to be allocated whereas it was a ploy they used to allocate walk ways, children’s playground, sports grounds and others.

“Imagine someone carrying a C of O indicating that he was allocated a dwelling unit in a block of flat while the schedule contradicts itself showing a plot of land. The level of official corruption in land administration in the FCTA is frightening,” he said.

The minister has already set up a committee to proffer solutions to the conflicting allocation within the estate, especially those falling within areas designated as walkways, parking lot, recreational facilities and green areas.