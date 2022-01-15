The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will soon commence enforcement of the law on noise pollution in hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

The coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Umar Shuaibu who made this known at a meeting with owners of nightclubs, restaurants and bars, told the owners that if they operate according to the rules, they have nothing to fear.

He said they were not out to victimize anybody, but that their interest was to safeguard public sanity, safety and security.

“You have rights in this city, but your rights end where somebody’s right is infringed. That is factual. We have to be our neighbours’ keepers and helpers, not becoming a nuisance to our neighbours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even if you operate a restaurant and not a nightclub, but the activities constitute nuisance to others, it is an offense in the FCT law. In the Abuja Masterplan, we made our land use plan the way things are needed for the residents.

“Where schools, hotels, markets and other things need to be in Abuja, they have been planned that way for them to be in the appropriate places. Our concern is how the hotels and nightclubs operate without disturbing other people.

“We must respect our rights. If you know that you are disturbing your neighbours and do not change from it, tomorrow you also will be disturbed. We must make sure that we secure the rights of our neighbours. Security matters are very important in Nigeria presently,” he said.

The director of development control, Muktar Galadima, said people must respect the Abuja Masterplan and standard, adding that rules and regulations guiding development in the FCT are sacrosanct.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection and enforcement to the FCT minister, Ikharo Attah, warned operators of restaurants and bars to avoid blocking the roads they operate on, as that would lead to sealing up of the place.

“Mostly at Wuse 2, people that patronize restaurants and clubs always block roads with their vehicles and make roads inaccessible, that is not good and it is unacceptable,” he said.