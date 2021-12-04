Following security reports that fleeing bandits were making incursions into the fringes of the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that plans are on the way to hire local vigilante groups to provide security in schools in the territory.

The director, administration and finance in the security services department of the FCTA, Dr. Abdul-lateef Bello who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said the security architecture of the territory was being overstretched.

He said the measures was temporary until a blueprint on security is developed by the FCTA soon.

He said: “Plans have been concluded by the administration to hire vigilante services to provide security in the various public schools across the territory.

“We are talking of short-term measures when we said we are helping public schools to facilitate the procurement of vigilantes to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies. Remember that some of the vigilantes are equally part of the neighborhoods.

“They were sourced from the neighborhoods where those schools are situated. So, they know better. It is a way of establishing a relationship between the community and government. When the vigilantes see anything that is beyond them, they relate with the conventional security agencies to help out.

“Let us liken security management to a football game. In a football game, nobody will ask the goalkeeper how many goals were saved, rather, what we want to know is how many goals were scored. I can tell you that for every 15 or 20 crimes or criminals arrested, be assured that about 50 or 60 situations would have been saved or prevented,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bello, that is why they always appeal to FCT residents to be patient with the government, to listen and provide support and information when necessary because security agents or security agencies are not spirits.

“They are human organisations, they need the corporation, they need our information to be able to succeed. On whether or not we are finding it difficult to contain the incidents of kidnapping in the FCT, you’ll understand that kidnapping is prevalent not just In FCT,” he said.