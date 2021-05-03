ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) yesterday said cutting down of a tree either in private compound or in a public place without permission would attract a fine of N100,000.

The director, FCTA Department of Parks and Recreation, Mrs Riskatu Abdulazeez, made this known during a tour of the sites where flamboyant trees are planted within the city centre, in Abuja.

She noted that once any tree planted in private houses had grown, it would become a public property that requires the permission of government before its removal.

She explained that government was making efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change on the city and won’t allow reckless actions that could further endanger residents’ lives.

The director noted that after any tree is cut down with the permission of the department, it is also mandatory that two trees are planted as its replacement.

She further explained that even estate developers who remove trees to pave the way for their projects are also compelled by laws to pay and replant the trees.

According to her, trees are not just planted for environmental protection alone, but for beautification and aesthetic appeal.(NAN)