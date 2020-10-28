BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would prosecute all those who looted its COVI-19 warehouses, as well as those who were involved in the looting of properties, belonging to private and corporate organisations.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who disclosed this during an assessment visit to Idu Industrial Layout yesterday, revealed that the administration would liaise with village heads in the area to trace the looted items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello said that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) would work with relevant stakeholders to provide adequate security at Idu Industrial zone, even as he advised those affected by the looting exercise to be calm, adding that the administration is collaborating with security operatives tackle the situation.

“We have visited a number of factories and warehouses that were vandalised during the last 48 hours and we have seen the enormity of the destructions.

“We have also visited other factories that were not attacked and realised the extent of the investment that is available here. Going forward, we are going to work with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the Idu Industrial zone is protected.”

The minister also noted that the companies in the industrial layout have been employing hundreds Nigerians residents in FCT, which he pointed out has contributed positively to the development of the territory.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, who was part of the visit, assured that the police would put a stop to vandalisation in the area, get to the root of the matter and fish out the perpetrators of the act.

Ciroma disclosed that the task force and security agencies would make adequate deployment and ensure constant patrol of the area to ensure that no more damages were caused.

Also speaking, the Sarkin Jiwa, Alhaji Musa Idris, described the actions of the youths as unfortunate and uncalled for, even as he called on the youths to protect public assets, saying Nigeria remains the best country they have, and they must protect it.

Musa also urged the youths in the area to steer clear of issues that would speak bad of Abuja, even as he pledged commitment to engaging them for a better society.