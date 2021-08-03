Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has promised to take practical steps to end the housing challenges in the territory through the provision of affordable housing estates its residents.

The permanent secretary FCT, Mr. Olusade Adesola, disclosed this when he visited Sunrise Estate Development in Asokoro, Abuja.

He said the administration has embarked on low-income housing estates to be built in the territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adesola referred to the FCT Land Swap Programme in which he said that the Federal Executive Council recently approved the resumption of full implementation.

The permanent secretary further explained that under the FCT Land Swap initiative, the private sectors and Nigerian citizens of all categories will have access to land encased in the essential urban infrastructure to build their homes.

He stressed that owners of the various houses which will soon come onboard are spared from spending huge sums of money on maintenance, urging estate developers to incorporate local contents in terms of the building materials which will be used for construction.

He, therefore, charged the FCT Department of Development Control to be alive to its responsibility, by ensuring that all estate developers in the territory abide strictly on the approved development plan.