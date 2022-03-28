Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), the umbrella body of the various employees’ unions in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commended the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello for the payment of promotion salary arrears to FCTA workers in December 2021 totaling the sum of N2.9 billion.

The unions also commended the minister for his efforts in creating a conducive working environment for the workers and putting their welfare on the front burner of the administration’s industrial relations agenda.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye, the chairman of JUAC, Comrade Korede Matilukuro, made the commendation during the first quarterly meeting of the JUAC and the FCT administration.

“Without telling us in December, the minister went out of his way and he paid a whopping sum of N2.9 billion just for promotion arrears without telling anyone. The next thing we saw waking up and our staff were attesting to the fact these promotion arrears were paid.

“So, I am sure that if you are in my shoes, you would do more than standing ovation. That shows the disposition of a good leader. Sincerely speaking, Malam Muhammad Bello has not only been encouraging, but he has also actually added value to the system and many staff.

“Let me also say that the enjoyment of the promotion arrears even went as far as those that are retired. They called to say it has never happened before; that initially, some of them even thought that it was 419, how can I retire and they will pay promotion arrears into my account. That is how far the minister has gone. So, we are not regretting taking that position,” he said.

Speaking on the highlights of the meeting the permanent secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola said the first quarter meeting reviewed the general situation of the workforce of the FCTA, while the minister commended JUAC for its cordial working relationship with the management. He noted that the JUAC was also appreciated for its role in the resolution of the lingering industrial action by the NUT.

