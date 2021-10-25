The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned residents of the FCT against buying lands from traditional chiefdoms saying that all lands in the capital city are statutory and covered by certificates of occupancy, which come from the government.

The FCTA also said that the resettlement and compensation scheme in the FCT, especially Gyadna community, are done with human face and adherence to rules of engagement as specified by the law governing the policy.

FCT director of resettlement and compensation department, Mrs Perpetual Ohammah, who made this known while responding to questions from journalists in Abuja yesterday, stressed that the mandate of the administration is to restore Abuja master plan which must be respected by all and sundry.

While reacting to a report by one Mr Johnson Oye over an alleged deprivation of compensation in Gyadna community, Ohammah described the report as cheap blackmail, adding that their attention had been drawn to a publication in a national newspaper dated October 22, 2021, on the caption.

“Indeed, this is a campaign of calumny and a cheap blackmail propagated by one of the ‘21 Landlords’, by name Mr Johnson Oye.

“To keep the record straight, in 2017, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in the bid to commence the development of Inner Northern Expressway (INEX), mobilised her staff from the Department of Resettlement and Compensation in conjunction with the staff of engineering department to assess structures, crops, and economic trees, to free the road corridor for the actual construction of the expressway,” she said.

The FCTA further recalled that after the exercise, the beneficiaries and owners of the properties and farmlands who were qualified were adequately paid compensation.

“Lastly, the traditional rulers are the ones who give the Department of Resettlement and Compensation lists of those who are from their communities. The FCDA officials have to depend on the chief’s list as the officials do not live there and therefore cannot know who is from their community or not.

“With this, all illegal occupiers of the road corridor of the INEX express road are advised to please kindly vacate the road corridor as adequate notice has been given to them between 2017 and 2019,” she warned.