Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned residents, especially those living in the satellite towns to stop the dumping and littering of refuse along the roads, canals, and in drainages, thereby blocking roads and drainages.

The coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department, Comrade Obinna Ogwuegbu, who gave the warning during the commencement of a massive clean-up exercise around and within the six area councils, said waste generation in the FCT has an exponential trend because of the influx of more Nigerians into the capital territory.

He advised that the residents’ attitudes, lifestyle, and behaviour towards their environment must change for the better.

Ogwuegbu who added that the cleanup exercise would be an ongoing one, also appealed to residents, particularly those living in the suburbs to desist from dumping refuse in drainages and by the roadsides.

He said he is making sure that all the contractors whose responsibility to clean up refuse and dumpsites are complying with his order, also that all hands must be on deck in making sure that all the satellite towns are kept clean at all times.

The coordinator explained that the six area council contractors on waste management have all been drafted to their stations and have been recalled to return to work at their various sites.

