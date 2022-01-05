Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse along the roads, canals, and in drainages, thereby blocking roads and drainages.

The coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department Comrade Obinna Ogwuegbu, gave the warning during the commencement of a massive cleanup exercise around and within the six area councils.

He said waste generation in the FCT has an exponential trend, because of the influx of Nigerians into the capital territory.

Ogwuegbu who added that the cleanup exercise would be an ongoing one, also appealed to residents, particularly those living in the suburbs to desist from dumping refuse in drainages and by the roadsides.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he is making sure that all the contractors whose responsibilities are to clean up refuse and dumpsites are complying with his order. He also said that all hands must be on deck in making sure that all the satellite towns are kept clean at all times.

The coordinator explained that the six area council contractors on waste management have all been drafted to their stations and have been recalled to return to work at their various sites.

ADVERTISEMENT