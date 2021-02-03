ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned public and

private schools in the territory against violation of COVID-19 protocols

of regular hand washing, use of facemasks and social distancing, among

teachers and students in the schools.

Acting director, department of quality assurance of the Education

Secretariat, Mrs Magdalene Uzoanya, who gave the warning yesterday, when

she visited some schools in the FCT, to monitor the levels of compliance

with the COVID-19 protocols, stated that the administration has provided

the needed safety items in the schools.

Uzoanya said the schools have no excuse to violate the protocols and

guidelines, adding that any school that goes against the COVID-19

protocols would be sanctioned accordingly.

The acting director stated that the school authorities should be at the

forefront of championing the safety measures in their various schools,

even as she reminded the teachers that it their responsibilities to

monitor the students in their custody.

She urged the schools to make use of available spaces for social

distancing and to adhere strictly to other safety protocols, adding that

the zonal offices in the territory have been mandated to ensure daily

and intensive monitoring and inspection of schools to ensure compliance.

Schools visited include: GSS and JSS, Gwarimpa; Regent Secondary School,

Mabushi and the Nigeria-Ghana School, JSS and LEA, Jabi-Abuja.