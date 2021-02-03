ADVERTISEMENT
Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned public and
private schools in the territory against violation of COVID-19 protocols
of regular hand washing, use of facemasks and social distancing, among
teachers and students in the schools.
Acting director, department of quality assurance of the Education
Secretariat, Mrs Magdalene Uzoanya, who gave the warning yesterday, when
she visited some schools in the FCT, to monitor the levels of compliance
with the COVID-19 protocols, stated that the administration has provided
the needed safety items in the schools.
Uzoanya said the schools have no excuse to violate the protocols and
guidelines, adding that any school that goes against the COVID-19
protocols would be sanctioned accordingly.
The acting director stated that the school authorities should be at the
forefront of championing the safety measures in their various schools,
even as she reminded the teachers that it their responsibilities to
monitor the students in their custody.
She urged the schools to make use of available spaces for social
distancing and to adhere strictly to other safety protocols, adding that
the zonal offices in the territory have been mandated to ensure daily
and intensive monitoring and inspection of schools to ensure compliance.
Schools visited include: GSS and JSS, Gwarimpa; Regent Secondary School,
Mabushi and the Nigeria-Ghana School, JSS and LEA, Jabi-Abuja.
LAGOS DOCTOR REVEALS TOP SECRET OF HOW MOST NIGERIAN MEN ARE OVERCOMING HORRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE THANKS TO THIS BRiLLIANT DISCOVERY!
VICTORY!! ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASES MANHOOD & LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT RIGHT NOW!!