Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned public and private schools in the territory against violation of COVID-19 protocols of regular hand washing, use of facemasks and social distancing, among teachers and students in the schools.

Acting Director, Department of Quality Assurance of the Education Secretariat, Mrs Magdalene Uzoanya, who gave the warning yesterday, when she visited some schools in the FCT, to monitor the levels of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, stated that the administration has provided the needed safety items in the schools.

Uzoanya said the schools have no excuse to violate the protocols and guidelines, adding that any school that goes against the COVID-19 protocols would be sanctioned accordingly.

The Acting Director stated that the school authorities should be at the forefront of championing the safety measures in their various schools, even as she reminded the teachers that it their responsibilities to monitor the students in their custody.

She urged the schools to make use of available spaces for social distancing and to adhere strictly to other safety protocols, adding that the zonal offices in the territory have been mandated to ensure daily and intensive monitoring and inspection of schools to ensure compliance.

Schools visited include: GSS and JSS, Gwarimpa; Regent Secondary School, Mabushi and the Nigeria-Ghana School, JSS and LEA, Jabi-Abuja.