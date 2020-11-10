BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI |

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned secondary school teachers in the FCT against joining the ongoing strike by primary and junior secondary school teachers in the territory.

Director/secretary of FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), Mrs. Nanre Emeje, who gave the warning during an interview with LEADERSHIP in her office, noted that secondary teachers have no reason to join the strike since they have been paid the minimum wage.

Recall that a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT, held at the Teachers House in Gwagwalada last week, had urged secondary school teachers to commence the strike action as from Monday, November 9, 2020 in solidarity with the primary school teachers.

Emeje, however, maintained that any secondary teacher in the territory that join the strike would be sanctioned, because the Board would not take it lightly with such teacher or group of teachers.

“We have agreed to send a circular to warn that any senior secondary teacher that joins the ongoing strike by teachers in primary and junior secondary schools, will have himself/herself to blame. This is because we are not going to take it lightly with such teacher.

“On Monday this week, NECO is resuming their examinations in our schools. So, you cannot leave the students hanging and then join a strike that has no bases, which has nothing to do with you,” she said.

The director advised parents to appeal to the conscience of the teachers and to interface with the administration on behalf of these teachers, on the need for dialogue and negotiation, to end the strike.

She also appealed to the striking teachers to resume work first, while negotiation and dialogue continue, adding that teaching, which has to do with imparting life, is all about sacrifice.