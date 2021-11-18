A group, Coalition of Nigeria Concern Citizens has assured FCT residents that the Federal Capital Territory Administration under the leadership of Alhaji Muhammad Bello is doing everything possible to address security and developmental challenges within the city.

The coalition said like every other state of the federation, the FCT is not immune to security challenges, but that residents should support the administration and security agencies by providing credible information to deal with the situation.

Addressing journalist in Abuja today, Convener of the coalition Hassan Sardauna, said the FCT administration is working in collaboration with security agencies to increase surveillance across the territory towards ensuring continuous safety of residents.

Sardauna said; “For instance, you may recall the recent abduction of six persons from the university of Abuja. As you are aware, the security agencies in the FCT and their counterparts from neighboring states in a joint operation rescued them. The beauty of the operation was that no ransom was paid.”

Speaking further on provision of infrastructure, he said Abuja is now a massive construction site.

“As we speak, we have under construction today, about four to five massive interchanges and bridges currently under construction. One of them is a bridge that connects Wuse and Wuye districts along Olusegun Obasanjo Way.

“Also the bridge at Power House junction connecting one section of Asokoro to the other, a massive project to relief traffic along AYA axis to central area and Area 1.”

On housing, the coalition said the FCT administration in commemoration of Nigeria’s 61 independence anniversary commissioned a housing project. “On October 1, 2021, the FCT Administration perform a very important function of the official handover/groundbreaking ceremony of Muhammadu Buhari staff Affordable Housing Estate in Karshi. affordable housing project in Karshi was officially by the FCT administration. The project consist of 4,104 housing units of 1,2,3,4, bedroom apartments and duplexes.”

The Convener however, urged residents to contribute to the development of the city by individually and collectively being patriotic, law abiding and providing credible information to tackle crime and criminality.