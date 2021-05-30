Gauraka community is located along the Kaduna expressway in Tafa local government area of Niger State, with a population of over 500,000. The community is said to be over 50 years old in existence.

A visit to the community revealed what could be described as harmonious coexistence between Muslims and Christians who have lived peacefully together for ages without rancour or crisis between the two major religions.

Gauraka has never been in the news in the past for any reason because there has not been anything spectacular that would attract the attention of the public to the peaceful and serene community, if not the negative reoccurrence of kidnapping incidences taking place in the community recently unabated.

To worsen the matter, the only police station situated in the community which was supposed to provide security assurance to the people was burnt down by suspected hoodlums.

The issue of incessant kidnappings has generated concern amongst natives and residents of the community, which has made most of them to start deserting the community, following the endless threat they get daily on the imminent visit of kidnappers.

The Yoruba Chief of Gauraka community, Chief Olotu Sikiru Fatai, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend explained that since the community has been in existence, they have not experienced any problem anywhere, lamenting that the present issue of kidnapping has become a nightmare to residents of the community.

“We used to hear that people were kidnapped on the expressway, from the vehicles and taken to the bush. But now, not less than a month ago, they started entering into our community, they go into people’s houses and kidnapped them. Initially, when it started, we thought it was something that will not come close to us.

“But we were wrong, they came back again to our community and kidnapped four people and about N3.4 million was paid as ransom for their release. Not less than three days intervals, they entered our community and kidnapped another four people and those people are still with their abductors.

“From the information, we are getting is that one of the legs of the victims has been broken by their abductors. The one that angered the youths was that of last Sunday, May 23, 2021, when they entered our community again and kidnapped 11 people, who are also still with the kidnappers to date.

“The thing that is baffling us, is that when the kidnappers approached any house to kidnap people, they call their victims by their names. Which shows that they have adequate information of their targets they intent to kidnap.

“That was why the youths of Gauraka blocked the expressway on Monday so that the government will know that we are no longer safe here in this community. We are living in serious fears and we do not know what to do,” he said.

Fatai appealed to the federal government to instruct the military to have a checkpoint at the junction of the community, saying that if that is done, it would go a long way to ending the menace of kidnappings in the community.

“Because as a result of the kidnappings, people have started running away from our community. As I was returning from Suleja just now, I saw many of our people packing out of the community. So, we do not know where we are heading to in this country.

“If the government can help us with the military post at our junction or Angwan Boro, it will go a long way to reducing the high rate of kidnappings in our communities. The only police station in this community has been burnt down during the protest and none of our youths agreed that they were aware of it. : m

“They also went to burn a police post at Kaduna road, because the young man shot by the police died after they rushed him to the hospital. The burning of the police station and post has made it difficult for the police to come to our aid. That is why we are appealing to the government to come and help us before everybody run away from this community.

“We will be happy if the media can help us to talk to amplify our voice so that the government can send the military to this community. Presently, our lives are not safe in this community at all, because we do not know who the next victims will be,” he said.

A resident of the community, Ms Chinyere Eze, explained to LEADERSHIP Weekend that the rate of kidnappings in the community has generated endless fears in the hearts of all the residents of the community.

Eze said that the kidnappers most time send messages to the community informing them of their planned attack.

“They kidnapped some people from Angwan Gboko, which they later released when some amounts were paid for ransom. About two weeks later, they returned to our community again and they kidnapped four people again. It did not get to three days, they returned and kidnapped 15 people, of which little children were included.

“This angered the youths and they decided to block the expressway, that was when the police came and started shooting at the protesters in order to chase them from the road. A bullet hit a young man, this made the youths attack the police and set the station ablaze.

“Since I was born 20 years ago, we have not experienced such tension in this community before, this is the first time. We are no longer sleeping with our two eyes close. For some time now, instead of sleeping at night, everybody comes out to protect themselves at night. From 8:00 pm in the evening till 6:00 am in the morning nobody is safe in this community.

“The kidnappers will come to your door, knock and enter your house. They will feel relax, eat your food, before they invite the victims to follow them. The one that happened at Angwan Gboko, the kidnappers drank tea in the man’s house before they told him that they were there to kidnap him,” she said.

Another resident, Usman Dogo, said that about 12 persons, mostly males, were reportedly abducted on Thursday by gunmen in Madalla community, a major commercial town in Niger State near Gauraka community and also close to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Dogo, the gunmen had stormed Kwankashe, a community along the Suleja expressway on Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, where they kidnapped their victims.

It could be recalled that Gauraka youths protested against the rampant cases of kidnapping on the Kaduna-Abuja highway where they blocked the expressway and burnt down the only police station in the community.

The protest began in the early hours of Monday, May 24, 2021, saw the youth of Gauraka mounted roadblocks and setting fire to tyres on the major road, demanding that the government curb kidnappings along the highway.

Residents told LEADERSHIP that the protest followed an attack by gunmen in the Angwan-Wazobia community on Monday during which bandits abducted six locals.

The police spokesperson in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, had confirmed the attack on the community and the burning of the police station in a statement on Monday.

He said the police had deployed operatives to the area. “Niger State Police Command wishes to confirm that today being May 24, 2021 at about 0300hrs, unknown gunmen attacked the residents of Angwan-Wazobia in Gauraka area of Tafa LGA where about six persons were abducted.

“Teams of policemen were mobilised to the scene and efforts to rescue the victims are being intensified. However, at about 0635hrs of the same date, some miscreants blocked both sides of the Abuja – Kaduna expressway, protesting the recent cases of kidnapping in the community.

The miscreants later extended the protest to Gauraka Police outpost, vandalised and set it ablaze.”

The police spokesperson further said efforts were ongoing to disperse the protesters from the highway to ease the flow of traffic on the road.

Abiodun said the police had dispatched reinforcement from Minna, the state capital, to the area police command in Suleja, as well as a joint task force from the Minna-Suleja highway to restore normalcy on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.