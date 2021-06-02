In recent times, Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State has recorded an upsurge in the activities of suspected members of cult groups.

Between March and May, 2021 no fewer than 12 persons had been killed in cultists’ clashes in various parts of Ilorin metropolis.

Consequently, residents, especially those residing in the downtown of the state capital, can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed as most of the incidents occurred there.

The activities of the suspected cultists assumed a very dangerous dimension in Ilorin as artisans, including barbers are now members of the groups.

In March, a cultist was hacked down along Murtala Mohammed Way, Ilorin, and his severed head was placed on the Post Office flyover; a week later another cultist was hacked down along Offa Garage Road, Ilorin, which many believed was a reprisal killing by members of rival cult groups.

On May 15, 2021, some suspected cultists allegedly gathered on a river side at Ayegbami/ Dada area, Ilorin, preparatory to carrying out an operation, but before they could swing into action, men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) stormed the area and arrested six of the suspected cultists.

Also, on May 21, 2021, a suspected cultist was gunned down at Adabata/Agaka junction, Ilorin and his assailants, in a picture that was widely circulated in the social media waited and ensured that he breathed his last before they disappeared into the thin air.

And what appeared to be the mother of the cultist’s activities occurred on Friday, May 28, 2021 when some hoodlums made spirited attempts to free some suspected cultists that were arrested by the policemen in Baboko area of Ilorin metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the process, one of the arrested suspected cultists jumped into a nearby river, sustained injury and later died.

However, the state police command has assured residents of their safety at all times, saying that adequate security arrangements have been put in place in all parts of the state.

The spokesman of the command, Okasanmi Ajayi advised residents to go about their lawful businesses without any fear, as the police are on ground to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.