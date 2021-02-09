By Longtong Yakubu |

Many residents of Kano yesterday were seen adhering to one of COVID-19 safety protocols of wearing nose masks but LEADERSHIP observed it was not out the need to prevent the pandemic but more out of the fear of the penalty that comes with violating the protocols.

Residents including cobblers, water vendors popularly known as ‘Mai ruwa,’ hawkers, tricycle riders, private car owners, traders in market as well as those working on foot were either wearing it correctly or

ADVERTISEMENT

hanging it on their lower jaw for show. In an interview with some residents, LEADERSHIP found out that some of the residents wear the nose mask for the fear of being arrested by the COVID-19 enforcement team not because of the fear of coronavirus itself.

The Kano state government had on 31st January, 2021 inaugurated 2000 COVID -19 Marshals to sensitise and enforce safety protocol in the state, with the Marshals comprising environmental health workers to work with security agencies, paramilitary, and the mobile court to enforce strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol for optimum results.

For Dankaka, a cobbler around Normansland, wearing of nose mask is necessary since it has become a law. According to him, since he heard it over the radio, he will obey and wear nose mask not because of the fear of contracting COVID-19 or paying fine but as a law abiding citizens.

A Tricycle operator, who doesn’t want his name mentioned in print, stated that he is abiding by the wearing of facemask because he cannot afford to pay a fine of N5,000 or go to prison.

He said, “Yesterday I heard that over 700 people were arrested and I can’t take that for granted since my work takes me around so many places, so I will rather put it on since I will likely meet them anywhere due to the nature of my work.”

Another resident Aubdulrazak Bello said, he hangs his mask to avoid embarrassment and waste of time.

said he will continue to carry it along until the pandemic is over.