Less than 48 hours after three policemen were murdered by gunmen in Enugu, the hoodlums struck again at Amodo in Enugu South local government area yesterday evening, killing five policemen.

Sources said the hoodlums stormed the police checkpoint at Amodo with two Seinna vehicles and shot sporadically for several minutes before killing the policemen.

An eye witness said the hoodlums who were armed with sohpiscated weapons had a field day as there was no resistance from the policemen.

Gunmen had on Thursday killed three policemen and a popular leader of the vigilante group known as Jango.

They killed the policemen along Timber Road, Independence Layout Enugu and kidnapped a woman and her driver.

Enugu State police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, could not pick his calls but a police source disclosed that four policemen were killed yesterday at Amodo.

“They are boys looking for guns but we are going to restrategise and carry out massive patrolling of Enugu,” the source stated.

