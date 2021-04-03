BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

With days until Sunday’s parliamentary elections, Bulgaria on Wednesday registered 5,176 daily COVID-19 cases – a record since the start of the pandemic.

Despite high infection rates and a strained healthcare system, the Bulgarian government has decided to go forward with the vote.

But with a growing number of people in hospital and home quarantine, questions have emerged about how they will be able to vote.

The government has tasked the municipalities with organising mobile polling stations to accommodate these voters. Local authorities have said, however, that very few people have sent the required forms to request this option and therefore, few mobile polling stations will be made available.

As a result, many of the 120,000 people under quarantine and the nearly 10,000 in hospital may be unable to cast their vote.

The nearly one million Bulgarians living abroad with the right to vote will also likely be affected due to lockdown measures in the countries they live in and the absence of an option to vote by mail or electronically.

Fear of getting infected will also discourage some voters from turning up at the polling stations.

According to observers, these factors could significantly lower the turnout.

“A normal turnout at parliamentary elections, if we look at the data from the past few years, is around 42-43 percent. I won’t be surprised if [this year] it is under 40 percent [or] as low as 35 percent,” said Petar Cholakov, associate professor of sociology at the Institute for the Study of Societies and Knowledge at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s centre-right GERB party is leading polls, with a projected 27-30 percent of the vote.

However, analysts said low turnout, vote fragmentation and partisan politics may make the formation of a new government quite difficult.

Amid warnings from health officials that the healthcare system was “on the verge of collapse”, the Bulgarian government imposed a 10-day

lockdown in March to try to control the spread of the virus. Ahead of the elections, high infection rates, however, have persisted.

Even so, earlier this week, the government eased lockdown measures, allowing restaurants, cafes, gyms, spas, galleries, cinemas, museums

and other public spaces to reopen with some capacity restrictions on April 1.

But according to Cholakov, the criticism GERB has faced over its handling of the COVID-19 response will not necessarily affect its electoral performance.

In fact, the pandemic may work in its favour, as lower turnout would allow parties with a core electorate and younger supporters – like GERB and the Movement for Rights and Liberties (MRL), which is traditionally supported by the Turkish minority – to perform better, Cholakov said.