From reckless driving causing heavy gridlock in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during peak periods to the parking of trailers indiscriminately at the roadsides, drivers of articulated trucks are a daily menace in the nation’s capital. TUNDE OGUNTOLA and IGHO OYOYO write

Parking of articulated trucks indiscriminately on Abaji–Gwagwalada express road, Zuba-Kaduna road, and Maraba-Nyanya axis have become a serious menace to residents and road users in the Federal Capital Territory as it on daily basis lead to unending gridlock and other However, amidst concerted efforts by concerned agencies, especially the FCT Traffic Management Team, which comprise of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) to stop carnages perpetrated by articulated vehicles including trailers, trucks on major highways across the country, the apparent recklessness of trailer drivers still accounts for a good number of deaths recorded on the road.

Truth be told the rate at which articulated vehicles have taken over major roads of Abuja, has become a nightmare to smaller vehicles who on daily basis feel that they are no longer safe while plying major roads, because of the recklessness of trailer drivers when on the motion.

However, it is not out of place to state that the recurring road mishaps and human and material carnage which have characterized the Abaji–Gwagwalada express road, Zuba-Kaduna road, and Nyanya axis of the Abuja- Keffi road in the Federal Capital Territory has become a nightmare for motorists and residents.

Residents believe that the issue of trailer drivers taking over Abuja roads is not something that should be ignored, because such development seriously posed dangers to motorists and pedestrians.

When LEADERSHIP visited Abaji–Gwagwalada express road, it was observed that apart from taking over the roads when they are in motion, they have also taken over the roadside as their new terminus which is obviously hazardous to road users, mostly at night and when it is raining heavily.

This development has made residents seek concerted efforts to halt the loss of lives and properties occasioned by incessant accidents caused by trailer drivers on the road.

For instance, at the Nyanya axis of the Abuja-Keffi road, which is often described as a chaotic corridor of the FCT popularly known for its lengthy and heavy traffic gridlock during peak periods, starting from about 5am to about noon when the vast population of the area working within the Federal Capital Territory are going to work, and a chaotic return around 4pm to 9-10pm daily, when the residents make it back to their residences, it is always a tiring journey daily.

It is not uncommon to see trailers in their hundreds park on the road shoulders of the highway while others are seen jostling with workers from both the private and public sector as well as other business owners while going to work.

‘’It is always a herculean task going to work and returning home daily, I have to wake up by 5 am to get to work early. If I wake up by 6 pm I don’t find it funny.

‘’Besides this, the dreams and aspirations of many Nigerians are usually cut short by accidents on these roads. I can say that your likely contributions to the growth and development of your families, communities and Nigeria can be terminated on these roads,’’ said Musa Mohammed, a private security guard.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the chairman FCT Traffic Management Team, Ikharo Attah, said many accidents and injuries can be prevented by following certain safety procedures.

Ikharo urged the drivers to always wear their seatbelt and avoid using cell phones while driving.

He also urged the drivers to avoid drugs and alcohol, saying while it may sound obvious, drunk driving is very dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.

Ikharo said drugs include anything that impairs your judgment or physical faculties, such as medications that may cause drowsiness.

He also urged them to plan their trip and sleep well, and maintain ample stopping distance between.

To halt the menace of trailer drivers during peak periods, he said, the FCT Traffic Management Team has a Truck Timing Team and their job is to stop any articulated truck moving during peak periods.

“The heavy hold-up that occurred on Tuesday was caused by a tanker. It did not happen during the peak period. The car developed an axle problem and the fuel compartment fell off causing heavy traffic. Some people cannot even go to work during this period,’’ he said.

As part of measures to tackle drunk driving, he said the FCT Traffic Management Team on its part does take suspected drivers to Testing Centre to ensure that they don’t drink and drive and ensure that their cars are road-worthy.

‘’Some of these drivers have transverse Lagos, Ondo, Kogi and so on. So, what we can do is to ensure they don’t drink and drive which the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is doing well on.

On trailers causing havoc on Abaji–Gwagwalada express road he said, there are plans by the Ministry of Works to build trailer terminus to ensure that trailers don’t park or cause other menaces on the shoulders of the highway.

‘’They are working on having a trailer terminus, where drivers can park like the one located in Tafa in Kaduna road. It is no good to park on road shoulders as it most times destroy the roads itself,’’ he said.

He added that all trailer drivers should halt driving during the inbound and outbound times.

A civil servant who resides in Gwagwalada, Mrs Aisha Abdullahi, decried the havoc caused by articulated vehicle drivers on Abaji–Gwagwalada express.

Abdullahi said it is not uncommon to see trailers having brake failure and causing havoc.

She said, “Some of the trailers are not parked empty as they are sometimes conveying PMS, building materials, or carrying as much as 900 bags of cement.

“A drastic step must be taken to tackle the problem as they most often than not spill petroleum products on the highway, causing major accidents and also damaging the highway to reduce its lifespan,’’ she said

A staff of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr. Simon Baba-Yerimah, decried the increase in the number of people killed or seriously injured when they collide with trailer drivers.

“More than half of all fatal trailer accidents occur during the day, and almost 80 per cent occur on weekends. Surprisingly, most trailer crashes occur when the weather is clear and the roads are dry too,’’ he said.

Baba-Yerimah said that the rate at which articulated vehicles are increasing in the territory is becoming alarming.

At the moment, he said investors now believe it is lucrative to invest in trailer business, rather than other businesses which do not pose danger to lives.

“Fatal crashes involving large trucks continue to increase and are often due to driver fatigue, unsafe or careless operation of the commercial vehicles, improper loading that causes the rig to be unstable, or simply poor vehicle maintenance or defective brakes or other equipment,” he said.

He also said why most trailers are involved in accidents are because of bad tires or wheels, brake-related crashes, engine transmission problems, and defective steering wheels.

While speaking on the way trailers are parked by the side of major roads the director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services also known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Mr Wadata Bodinga, also condemned the increased number of accidents caused by articulated vehicles.

Bodinga said the directorate is putting pressure on those in charge of the road construction to ensure that the roads are completed in the shortest possible time.

He said once the road is completed, every policy that needs to be implemented along the Abaji Gwagwalada road and other FCT suburbs will go as planned.

He explained to LEADERSHIP Weekend that FCT usually experiences one-way traffic, whereby in the morning traffic comes into the city and in the evening, traffic goes out.

“To avert crashes, there is a policy in the FCT that restricts the inflow and outflow of heavy-duty vehicles during peak hours. For example, their movements are restricted from 7am to 11am and from 3 pm to 11 pm, we even want it to start from 5 am, because we realized that some people start moving to their offices and businesses from then.

“From that time, no heavy-duty vehicle would be allowed to move on the busy express road, especially along the Nyanya–Mararaba road, because that road has experienced more of that carnage.

‘’But even at the other end, the Airport road and Kubwa routes, enforcement is supposed to be the same,” he said.

Speaking further he said, “What we are planning to do now is to have a truck terminal at every entry point. We are engaging the Area Councils’ chairmen so that we can have terminals at every entry point to Abuja. Because it is not enough that you just tell them not to enter the city at a particular time, you have to provide a place for them to park and wait for the peak period to be over.

“Why we do not have issues at Nyanya axis is because we already have one at Kugbo. But, the issue of Gwagwalada road is a big one, because a lot of factors other than the issue of having a terminal is affecting the road.

“However, our men are always there to ensure that the vehicles are controlled, but sometimes things can get out of hand, that is the reality about traffic, especially when there is a breakdown. When there is a breakdown or when there is an accident, you know that issues will begin to compound,” he said.

A Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) personnel, Dominion Ogwuche, while speaking on the best way for trailers drivers to approach driving to avert accident is by maturity, patience, and wisdom.

“It also requires proper driving documentation from the appropriate government agency. In civilized societies all over the world, trailer drivers are trained exceptionally before they embark on drive within a state or interstate highways. This is not the case in many African countries, particularly in West Africa.

“There have been so many recorded and unrecorded deaths in Nigeria that have been caused by reckless, drunken, impaired, sick, wicked, uneducated, and untrained drivers.

“Some of these drivers obtain their licences through the back door and have them delivered to them in their living rooms, streets, parks, or restaurants by corrupt drivers’ licensing authorities in Nigeria,” he said.

Ogwuche lamented that most unprofessional drivers are on Nigerian roads because most of the drivers do not understand traffic signs or road signs and they cannot communicate because of the lack of formal education, therefore, they fail to understand driving guidelines.

He stressed that death rate has also increased and continues to escalate because, in Nigeria, it is a known fact that there are no universal road signs including traffic lights that would have cautioned these trailer drivers that are plying the roads along with other road users including pedestrians.